10 Japanese firms invest in Eastern Economic Corridor

BANGKOK – At least 10 Japanese companies are investing in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the new industrial zone for higher technologies and green industries.

Hiroki Mitsumata, the president of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), said the latest survey by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, in Bangkok shows that ten Japanese firms have expanded their investment activities into the new industrial zone. The investing companies include those in automotive, chemical, steel, retail, banking and insurance businesses.

He went on to say that these companies are happy with the incentives and privileges offered by the Thai government which include a reduction in corporate income tax and permission to make payments in foreign currencies.

He then urged the government to bring out measures to protect long-term investments in the EEC especially those concerning public-private partnerships, in a bid to bolster the investors’ confidence.