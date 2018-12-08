Cyclists turn out in droves for Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest

Over 2,600 Thai and foreign cyclists joined the 2nd Bang­kok Bank Cycle Fest, held November 25 at Siam Country Club in East Pattaya.

This year the event was honored by the presence of famous Thai actors Nat Thephasasin Na Ayutthaya, ‘Wan Wan’ Arunnapa Panitchjaroon and ‘Mint’ Wanitcha Kanjanaapirak as brand ambassadors along with former professional cyclist and 2011 Tour De France champion Andy Schleck.

The event was divided into long distance races up to 62km, team time trials, off road cycling and a short distance family fun ride along beautiful and scenic routes.

The festival village zone offered many recreational activities for cyclists and spectators including bicycle equipment shops, food and drink stalls, music stages and fun interactive games to enjoy.

Dr. Taveelab Rithapirom, Asst. Managing Director of Bangkok Bank, said the festival this year had raised a total of 720,000 baht from the fun ride application fee which would be donated to the Fr. Ray Foundation, which cares for orphaned children and those who suffer from disabilities.

This year’s cycling champions were as follows: Master category (62km) – Filip De Troetsel (male) and Pornpat Bhusripong (female); Open category (62km) – Puridet Intapiw (male) and Patthiya Suthitham (female); Classis category (46.5km) – Nathachai Malaithong (male) and Kullaporn Chareonsukh (female); Sprint category (31km) – Rungsimun Hungard (male) and Kullaporn Chareonsukh (female); Off Road category (41km) – Ekapol Phupuak (male) and Sara Tighe (female); and Team Time Trial (46.5km) – Team Tanaphon Srinaumnuayphone (male) and Team Katherine Hume (female).