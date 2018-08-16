Nation makes merit to honour HM Queen Sirikit

By Pattaya Mail
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign is visited by her children His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Chitralada Palace on HM the Queen’s 86th birthday. Her grandchildren HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, (left), HRH Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, (2nd left) and HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha (center) were also present to pay their repects. Festivities were held throughout the Kingdom to celebrate our beloved Mother of the Thai Nation on Mother’s Day. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit with her children HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn perform the holy ritual of presenting robes to Buddhist monks. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)
A monk receives the saffron robes from HM Queen Sirikit, HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit together with HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn make merit by pouring holy water into a bowl. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)
HM Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign, center, is visited by her children HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Chitralada Palace on the Queen’s 86th birthday in Bangkok August 12. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn present a token of love to their royal mother. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP)

Pattaya embraces good deeds for Mother’s Day

Folks in the Pattaya area honored HM Queen Sirikit by doing good deeds and embracing families on Mother’s Day.

A full calendar of activities played out between Aug. 9 and 12 in schools, shopping malls and at the beach to mark the 86th birthday of HM Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign.

In Jomtien Beach, beach chair vendors, masseuses and the Jomtien enforcement officers led by Pattaya legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat cleaned Dongtan Beach while at Nernplabwan School Principal Somnuk Yindeesuk oversaw a family bonding event to bring students, parents and teachers together.

Mothers were also honored at Nongprue Kindergarten while 40 students won scholarships as the Nongprue Municipal Women Development Group hosted a mother-and-child blessing ceremony.

At Nong Or Temple, Chumsai Community President Jirawat Plukjai opened a rally to keep youths away from drugs and alcohol. Abbot Tidsaro taught a dharma lesson for about 100 students from Arunothai School and those in non-formal education classes. They also were quizzed on Buddhist principles.

Down the road in the Khopai Community, neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda kicked off a volunteering event while at Central Festival Pattaya Beach former MP Poramet Ngampichet handed out certificates to 58 outstanding mothers as selected by the Pattaya City Council.

The event also featured free medical screenings and performances by students from Pattaya public schools who sang various songs dedicated to the Queen and all mothers.

At Jittapawan College, 86 cows and buffalos were spared the slaughterhouse in HM the Queen’s name and donated to poor farmers in Chonburi.

The celebratory weekend came to a close with formal ceremonies in both the morning and evening of Aug. 12, the Queen’s birthday.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong led the morning ceremony to pray and make offerings of flowers and incense to HM the Queen’s portrait at the district office.

He returned that night to lead the public in a candlelight ceremony and singing songs for the Queen.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha and his wife Napaporn light ceremonial candles and sing the royal anthem at Sanam Luang August 12 before chanting “Long Live the Queen” three times. The PM led members of his Cabinet in giving alms to mark the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign. (NNT Photo)
All three elements of the Thai armed forces August 12 performed 21 gun salutes marking the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign. (NNT Photo)
Khopai Community Chairman Wirat Joyjinda led residents to participate in volunteering activities at the Bureau of the Royal Household in Sanarmsuepa, Bangkok.
In Jomtien Beach, beach chair vendors, masseuses and Jomtien enforcement officers led by Pattaya legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat cleaned Dongtan Beach.
Nernplabwan School Principal Somnuk Yindeesuk oversees a family bonding event to bring students, parents and teachers together.
Nongprue Municipal Women Development Group Chairwoman Jamnien Chaiyanit led a mother-and-child blessing ceremony at the Municipal Kindergarten.
At Nong Or Temple, Chumsai Community President Jirawat Plukjai opened a rally to keep youths away from drugs and alcohol.
Nongprue volunteers provided mobile screening for diabetes, blood pressure checks, and gave health consultations at Wat Suttawas.
At Jittapawan College, 86 cows and buffalos were spared the slaughterhouse in HM the Queen’s name and donated to poor farmers in Chonburi.
Civil servants and the general public sign a good wishes book in front of the Banglamung District Office on Mothers’ Day morning.
Members of the Nongprue Municipal Women Development Group place flower cones in front of the portrait of HM Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign.
At Central Festival Pattaya Beach former MP Poramet Ngampichet handed out certificates to 58 outstanding mothers as selected by the Pattaya City Council.
Students from Pattaya City Schools perform on Mothers’ Day at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
Students from Pattaya City Schools sing “The One and only Mother” on Mothers’ Day at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
A portrait of HM Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign looks over their shoulders as students from Pattaya City Schools sing “Value of Mother’s milk” and “Im Oun” at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
Public officials take part in a candlelight ceremony and sing songs for the Queen in front of Banglamung District Office.
There is nothing as special as a mother’s love, as displayed here at Pattaya City School #8.
Residents in the Ta E-Tur Community of Nongprue offer alms to 20 monks on the occasion of National Mother’s Day, August 12.
Members of the Nongprue 3 Community cleaned the streets to help make their area a nice place to live on the occasion of National Mothers’ Day.
