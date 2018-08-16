Nation makes merit to honour HM Queen Sirikit

Pattaya embraces good deeds for Mother’s Day

Folks in the Pattaya area honored HM Queen Sirikit by doing good deeds and embracing families on Mother’s Day.

A full calendar of activities played out between Aug. 9 and 12 in schools, shopping malls and at the beach to mark the 86th birthday of HM Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign.

In Jomtien Beach, beach chair vendors, masseuses and the Jomtien enforcement officers led by Pattaya legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat cleaned Dongtan Beach while at Nernplabwan School Principal Somnuk Yindeesuk oversaw a family bonding event to bring students, parents and teachers together.

Mothers were also honored at Nongprue Kindergarten while 40 students won scholarships as the Nongprue Municipal Women Development Group hosted a mother-and-child blessing ceremony.

At Nong Or Temple, Chumsai Community President Jirawat Plukjai opened a rally to keep youths away from drugs and alcohol. Abbot Tidsaro taught a dharma lesson for about 100 students from Arunothai School and those in non-formal education classes. They also were quizzed on Buddhist principles.

Down the road in the Khopai Community, neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda kicked off a volunteering event while at Central Festival Pattaya Beach former MP Poramet Ngampichet handed out certificates to 58 outstanding mothers as selected by the Pattaya City Council.

The event also featured free medical screenings and performances by students from Pattaya public schools who sang various songs dedicated to the Queen and all mothers.

At Jittapawan College, 86 cows and buffalos were spared the slaughterhouse in HM the Queen’s name and donated to poor farmers in Chonburi.

The celebratory weekend came to a close with formal ceremonies in both the morning and evening of Aug. 12, the Queen’s birthday.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong led the morning ceremony to pray and make offerings of flowers and incense to HM the Queen’s portrait at the district office.

He returned that night to lead the public in a candlelight ceremony and singing songs for the Queen.