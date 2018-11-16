Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrates 10th anniversary

0
256
Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr Eva Hager (left) offers her heartfelt greetings to Radchada Chomjinda, director of the HHNFT during the celebrations.
Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr Eva Hager (left) offers her heartfelt greetings to Radchada Chomjinda, director of the HHNFT during the celebrations.

Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr Eva Hager led the list of foreign and local dignitaries as the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT) celebrated its 10th anniversary on Oct. 27.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the HHNFT was on hand to greet hundreds of guests and benefactors at the center’s Baan Euaree.

Happy benefactors and supporters together with the children wave the ‘love’ sign.
Happy benefactors and supporters together with the children wave the ‘love’ sign.

HHNFT Chairman Sorasith Soontornkes gave the opening remarks while foundation Deputy Director Samphan Akarapong­panitch said helping less-fortunate children is one of the best things anyone could do in this world.

“We established Baan Euaree on 10 rai of land as a children’s shelter in a rice field and cow farming. We started with two houses and now have many. We have a cafeteria, learning center, football field, five-rai agricultural field, roads and utilities,” he said.

The party was held to thank all of the HHNFT’s public and private sponsors and organizations that have helped it over the past decade.

“Without support from our benefactors, all of us and thousands of children would not have a good chance in society.”

In addition to speeches, sponsors operated booths with free food and drinks for everyone while CPDC kids put on stage performances and Kristy and Jonas performed a concert of the most popular Isan and English songs.

Plaques of appreciation were presented to sponsors and benefactors.

The HHN Foundation Thailand is an NGO registered under Thai law, promoting sustainable human, social and economic development.

Founded in May 2008 in Pattaya, it focuses on issues related to children and adolescents. It operates the Child Protection and Development Center for street children and support the Pattaya Orphanage, as well as the Sotpattana School for the Deaf and other projects. Together those projects provide help, a home, an education and a future for almost 300 ill, orphaned, or disabled children and street children in Thailand. Their outreach work in the streets of Pattaya touches hundreds more.

(l-r) Ewald Dietrich, founder of HHNFT, Andrea Pernkopf, Director, Lufthansa/HelpAlliance, Germany, H.E. Dr. Eva Hager and HHNFT Chairman Sorasith Soontornkes are delighted with the proceedings.
(l-r) Ewald Dietrich, founder of HHNFT, Andrea Pernkopf, Director, Lufthansa/HelpAlliance, Germany, H.E. Dr. Eva Hager and HHNFT Chairman Sorasith Soontornkes are delighted with the proceedings.

Together with partners, HHN focuses on rising general awareness concerning global questions of development based on human justice and respect for the environment. It also promotes voluntary work as a global learning experience and expression of personal commitment for a better world.

Dignitaries at HHNFT 10th Anniversary Celebrations
H.E. Dr. Eva HagerAustrian Ambassador
Rudolf HoferAustrian/German Honorary Consul
Andrea PernkopfDirector, Lufthansa/HelpAlliance, Germany
Katja MuellerCorporate Officer of Lufthansa Germany
Ewald DietrichPresident HHN Germany
Birgit HackenjosFundraising, HHN Germany
Bernhard MuramiraDirector, HHN Rwanda, Africa
Leopold RuzibizaAsst. Director HHN Rwanda, Africa
Hans Mueller & Princess Iris of Saxony
Vorapoth Phong-LeePattaya City Hall
Ce-eff KruegerCo-Founder, HHN Germany
Ferenc Fricsay
Michael Weera PhangrakDirector, Pattaya Orphanage
Suwanna ChiewnawinDirector of Child Welfare, OR
Pattarapong SrivorakulChairman Fr. Ray Foundation
Sorasit SoonthornkesChairman, HHNFT
Samphan AkrapongpanichVice Chairman, HHNFT
Sopin ThappajakBoard Member, HHNFT
Suttikorn JearpaitoonOwner of Thai Alangkarn Theatre

 

 

List of Benefactors
H.E. Dr. Eva HagerAmbassador of the Republic of Austria
Hans MuellerHGM Education Fund
Adam ClarkSponsor
Andrea PernkopfDirector, Lufthansa/Help Alliance, Germany
Apitha RuengdejSecond Former Director of CPDC
Arno GlasmacherMD Avana Hotel Laem Chabang
Brian SonghurstPresident, Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard
Bunlue KullavanichPattaya Deputy Mayor
Carl Dyson & Khun JoySenior Member & Finance, RCES
Ce-eff KruegerCo-Founder, Human Help Network, Germany
Chalermkwan ChutimaDirector, Upstream Family-Community
Learning Ctr
Dr. Belen PhangmuengdeeSponsor
Dr. Margret DeterRotary Club of Dolphin Pattaya
International
Dr. Otmar DeterCharter President, Rotary Dolphin
International
Dr. Ruediger MunzertManaging Director, Lufthansa Services
(Thailand)
Edy ScheffmacherPresident Scheffmacher, Switzerland
Elfi SeitzEditor in Chief, Pattaya Blatt & Pattaya
Mail
Ewald DietrichHouse Symbolic
Ferenc Fricsay & Khun ChanPast President Rotary Eastern Seaboard
Gerrit Niehaus & Madame AnselmaMD and Owner, Thai Garden Resort
Hansi HuberSponsor
Heiko KlimanschewskySponsor
Jan Abbink & Khun KetSecretary & Finance, RCES
Janjira ThaibundithHead of Social Development, Chonburi
Joachim KlemmPresident, Classic Car Friends Pattaya
Judith & Les EdmondsPattaya Classical Music
Katharina SchmidtProject Coordinator of Lufthansa ProTeam
Maneeya EngelkingPresident, Rotary Dolphin Pattaya
International
Martin KollerClassic Car Friends Pattaya
Ngamjit (Noi) EmmersonCharity Chairperson, Pattaya Sports Club
Nittaya PatimasongkrohPast Chairwoman, YWCA, Bangkok – Pattaya
Center
Pamela Proto & Ashley SymsPresident & Co-Founder of 3 L Foundation
Parisorn NojaFirst and Former Director of CPDC
Pattama ChancheowDirector, Social Welfare Dept. Nongprue
Municipal
Praichit JetapaiChairwoman, YWCA, Bangkok -Pattaya Center
Praphan KangkireeFirst Former Manager of Drop-In Center
Pratheep S. MalhotraMD Pattaya Mail & President of Pattaya
Sports Club
Rapnarong SeekaewRepresentative of Jean Gral
Sirikarn ThanawatdechakulThird Former Director of CPDC
Sopin ThappajakHouse Symbolic
Suttikorn JearpaitoonOwner of Thai Alangkarn Theatre
Wannuwat MungkornsaengkaewHuay Yai Municipality

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR