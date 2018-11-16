Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrates 10th anniversary

Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr Eva Hager led the list of foreign and local dignitaries as the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT) celebrated its 10th anniversary on Oct. 27.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the HHNFT was on hand to greet hundreds of guests and benefactors at the center’s Baan Euaree.

HHNFT Chairman Sorasith Soontornkes gave the opening remarks while foundation Deputy Director Samphan Akarapong­panitch said helping less-fortunate children is one of the best things anyone could do in this world.

“We established Baan Euaree on 10 rai of land as a children’s shelter in a rice field and cow farming. We started with two houses and now have many. We have a cafeteria, learning center, football field, five-rai agricultural field, roads and utilities,” he said.

The party was held to thank all of the HHNFT’s public and private sponsors and organizations that have helped it over the past decade.

“Without support from our benefactors, all of us and thousands of children would not have a good chance in society.”

In addition to speeches, sponsors operated booths with free food and drinks for everyone while CPDC kids put on stage performances and Kristy and Jonas performed a concert of the most popular Isan and English songs.

Plaques of appreciation were presented to sponsors and benefactors.

The HHN Foundation Thailand is an NGO registered under Thai law, promoting sustainable human, social and economic development.

Founded in May 2008 in Pattaya, it focuses on issues related to children and adolescents. It operates the Child Protection and Development Center for street children and support the Pattaya Orphanage, as well as the Sotpattana School for the Deaf and other projects. Together those projects provide help, a home, an education and a future for almost 300 ill, orphaned, or disabled children and street children in Thailand. Their outreach work in the streets of Pattaya touches hundreds more.

Together with partners, HHN focuses on rising general awareness concerning global questions of development based on human justice and respect for the environment. It also promotes voluntary work as a global learning experience and expression of personal commitment for a better world.

Dignitaries at HHNFT 10th Anniversary Celebrations H.E. Dr. Eva Hager Austrian Ambassador Rudolf Hofer Austrian/German Honorary Consul Andrea Pernkopf Director, Lufthansa/HelpAlliance, Germany Katja Mueller Corporate Officer of Lufthansa Germany Ewald Dietrich President HHN Germany Birgit Hackenjos Fundraising, HHN Germany Bernhard Muramira Director, HHN Rwanda, Africa Leopold Ruzibiza Asst. Director HHN Rwanda, Africa Hans Mueller & Princess Iris of Saxony Vorapoth Phong-Lee Pattaya City Hall Ce-eff Krueger Co-Founder, HHN Germany Ferenc Fricsay Michael Weera Phangrak Director, Pattaya Orphanage Suwanna Chiewnawin Director of Child Welfare, OR Pattarapong Srivorakul Chairman Fr. Ray Foundation Sorasit Soonthornkes Chairman, HHNFT Samphan Akrapongpanich Vice Chairman, HHNFT Sopin Thappajak Board Member, HHNFT Suttikorn Jearpaitoon Owner of Thai Alangkarn Theatre

Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrates 10th anniversary 1 of 99