PSC donates uniforms to School No. 8 volleyball team

The Pattaya Sports Club donated uniforms to the student athletes selected to compete in the ‘16th All Thailand Regional Administrative Organisation of Thailand Students Games’.

PSC President Pratheep Malhotra together with Charity Chairperson Noi Emmerson, Acting Secretary Ingkarat Chaimongkon, PSCA committee member Nittaya Patimasongkroh and other PSC members were welcomed to Pattaya School No. 8 by Surat Mekavarakul, chairman of the school’s Basic Education Board, and Subin Wongthi, acting principal.

One of PSC’s goals is to promote and support local sports and develop skills for competitions. So the club donated 15,000 baht for uniforms for the school’s boys volleyball team as it prepares to go the Chiang Mai games.

Surat additionally donated 10,000 baht and pledged another 50,000 baht towards development of the sport if the boys team can bring home a gold medal.