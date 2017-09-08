Wanted Iranian drug dealer nearly sent home

An Iranian man set for deportation was hit with additional charges after immigration police discovered he was the subject of an old arrest warrant.

Hassan Yousefi, 33, had been arrested by Chonburi and Narcotics Suppression police for overstaying his visa after alleging he was dealing methamphetamines. He was tried in Pattaya Provincial Court, which handed down a two-year jail sentence and 4,000 baht fine.

The jail term was suspended and he was transferred to the Chonburi Immigration Office for deportation.

While in their holding cell, immigration police discovered Yousefi was wanted for dealing crystal meth on an Aug. 15, 2017 warrant.

The deportation processed was suspended and he was transferred back to local police for prosecution on an offense that could see him serve decades in a Thai prison.