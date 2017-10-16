Volunteer unclogs traffic, storm drains

His job is to keep traffic from clogging, but one Pattaya police volunteer also unclogs drains.

Prasert Tienyi was seen in uniform during a heavy rainstorm Oct. 9 clearing a storm drain of garbage and debris on Soi Khao Noi.

With no raincoat, Prasert blew on his whistle and waved cars through with one hand and, in the other, held a PVC pipe to clear garbage sticking to a sewer grate.

One or two cleared drains did little to stop the sloping soi from flooding, however, with water reaching 50 centimeters deep in one spot. But commuters appreciated the effort nonetheless.

The downpour came right at rush hour and flooded the usual spots in Pattaya with water running 30-50 cm. deep. It took about an hour for it all to clear.