Vendors ordered to vacate sidewalks outside Beach Road malls

Pattaya’s military-appointed leaders have ordered street vendors to keep their carts away from the city’s two beachfront shopping malls until they can organize a new public market.

City legal department chief Sretapol Boonsawat led regulatory officers on an inspection of Beach Road near Central Festival Pattaya Beach and Royal Garden Plaza July 13 following complaints about untidiness.

Hawkers, food vendors and cart pushers were told they are encroaching on public property by setting up shop on sidewalks and streets. They were told to pack up and not come back until a day-and-night market is established where they can sell their wares.

The vendors were threatened with 2,000-baht fines and confiscation of their carts if found in violation of the dictate.

Sretapol came to office in June with encroachment as his top priority. He was appointed by acting mayor Chanapong Sriviset who himself was appointed by the Interior Ministry after former Mayor Itthiphol Kun­plome’s term expired.

The junta – which has been on a nationwide encroachment crusade since seizing power in May 2014 – has since picked 12 people to replace the 24-member Pattaya City Council.

The legal director said he was not trying to bully street vendors, but raise awareness that they must follow the law.

He said city hall will soon come up with temporary market areas for vendors to continue their businesses, but for now all vendors are asked to remove their belongings from public property, especially near shopping malls like Central Festival and Royal Garden.