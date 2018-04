Seventeen people were arrested when authorities raided an underground casino in South Pattaya.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong and Pattaya Police Chief Apichai Kroppech led officers and soldiers in the April 1 operation at a three-story commercial building.

Pongdech Hiratchwisit, the 37-year-old alleged organizer, was arrested with the gamblers. Authorities seized gaming equipment, card tables, security cameras and 10,000 baht cash.