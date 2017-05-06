Somtam slowly killing many Thais, cancer center says

By Keng Na Songkla
Thais’ love of somtam is leading to higher cancer rates and deaths, the head of the Chonburi Cancer Hospital told medical professionals in Pattaya.

Dr. Sutat Duangdeeden was the lead speaker at the Chonburi Cancer Hospital’s 8th annual cancer seminar at the A-One Royal Cruise Hotel.

Sutat said rates of deaths caused by cancer in Thailand have increased in recent years with 60,000 cases now reported annually. Fatality rates also are increasing.

While he noted that causes of cancer vary, Thais’ love of “pla ra” or raw fish used in somtam, as well as other undercooked foods are responsible for increased rates of worm infections, which can lead to liver cancer.

Cervical cancer, he added, is now the deadliest disease for woman, even though most cases are preventable.

Nearly all cervical cancer is due to human papillomavirus infections with two types, HPV16 and HPV18, accounting for 70 percent of cases. Between 60-90 percent of other cancers also are linked to HPV. Cervical cancer kills 5,000 Thai women a year and 10,000 new cases are reported.

While a vaccine is available for HPV, the price remains too high for many Thais, Sutat said, adding that it should become more affordable in the near future.

Pattaya City Hall recently announced that schoolgirls as young as fifth grade will be given free the series of shots needed over six months to prevent HPV.

  • This is bad news for Thais. The thing they love the most can kill them. Where have I heard that before? Oh yes!! Coffee, sex, beer etc.

    • soidog

      Driving while unlicenced ,too fast and drunk is a particular favourite that they say is bad for you….

  • Coop

    This is a complete load of rubbish. First the so called doctor says somtam is causing cancer. Because the raw fish in it may give you parasites which lead to liver cancer. That is from the raw fish not the somtam. Then out of the blue he says that Cervical cancer, nothing to do with somtam is killing Thai women.
    This is nothing more than a propaganda scare piece to get Thai woman afraid they will get cancer by eating the one food every Thai national eats daily. This propaganda is so evil because it is nothing more than a Big Pharma scare piece to get all Thai women and soon boys to take the HPV vaccine.
    Big Phama will stoop at nothing to maim and kill every person they can while getting the Thai Govt to pay for these poisonous shots. Attacking the main staple food source is just another example to their evil ways.

    • soidog

      As is usual don’t expect to make any sense from these ‘experts’ ,and big Pharma have plenty of ‘sway’ in governments.

    • David

      I think the article’s two features probably more reflects the nature of journalism, IE they didn’t have any more information on the headline so they added some tangentially related information.

  • Svein Olav

    Do you know how many thais that actually dies of liver cancer? Do you know that the reason might be raw fish used in the somtam? Do you know why the fish is infected with parasite eggs? Do you know what happens when these eggs hatches in a human body? Well..This is old news and yes it is a fact. My mother in law recently died out of this. And she is not the only person I have known..So rubbish?…Up to you…

  • Andrew Maberry

    Every article I see on this has the same bad headline. Raw freshwater fish should be the headline.