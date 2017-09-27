Social media users moan about Central Road construction

PATTAYA – Social media users love to complain and their new beef is that Pattaya hasn’t adequately publicized road closures related to the laying of underground utility lines on Central Road.

Despite the fact that news of the digging and detours has been published repeatedly here, in other print and online publications and on TV, some keyboard warriors still nitpicked the issue, saying Pattaya City Hall and the Provincial Electricity Authority haven’t issued any “official” notices, without explaining what “official” is supposed to entail.

Others are moaning about intermittent closures of the Central-Sukhumvit roads intersection, arguing that such closures should be announced in advanced.

So, to repeat for those too busy “liking” and “disliking” to read the information that has been available for months: Central Road from Sukhumvit to Second Road is under renovation. Avoid if possible. Lanes will be closed and detours posted.

Sure, that will cause some congestion, but just think: It will give you more time to keep your bent-out-of-joint nose in your phone.