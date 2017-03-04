Residents complain about wastewater from construction camp

Jomtien Beach residents say a construction camp is polluting their neighborhood by illegally releasing sewage.

Resident Chaweewan Bin contacted the media Feb. 23 to say that her neighborhood on Wat Boonsamphan Soi 8 smelled of wastewater and fish in a local lake are dying.

She said the camp next to her home was to blame.

The camp has no proper sewage system so all the toilets, shower and washing water is being flushed out vacant land nearby. It then is streaming into the lake, polluting an important water source.

City hall has been contacted and residents hope relief comes soon.