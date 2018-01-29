Refuting tour guide association, Tourist Police official says illegal tour guides decreasing

PATTAYA – Despite new claims by the national tour guide association about growing number of illegal guides, a top Tourist Police Division officer said fewer foreigners are working illicitly in the industry.

Deputy commander, Pol. Lt. Gen. Surchet Hakpal said Jan. 19 that the government’s crackdown on so-called “zero-baht tours” and illegal guides has been working.

He cited praise from the Pattaya and Chonburi tour guide associations that the Tourist Police have wiped out a lot of bogus guides.

Surchet’s assertions fly in the face of claims by the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand, which complained to the Chon­buri division of the Internal Security Operations Center two days earlier that the number of illegal guides is growing.