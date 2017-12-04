Pick-up truck mows down morning commuters, 2 dead, 11 injured

An out of control pick-up truck rammed into a number of parked and moving vehicles at the junction of South Pattaya Road and Third Road during the busy Monday morning rush hour.

Rescue workers and medics rushed to the incident where two unidentified people, a man and a woman, were reported dead at the scene and 11 more seriously injured. Those sustaining injuries were rushed off to local hospitals. A pet dog was also caught up in the crash and died after being decapitated.

The pick-up truck, a black Isuzu DMAX bearing Chonburi license plates, was being driven at approximately 7am by 44 year old Akorndej Udomrath who was arrested at the scene and breathalyzed, although immediate results showed no traces of alcohol in his system. Udomrath told police officers he lost control of his vehicle after suffering an epileptic seizure.

A police spokesperson said that an investigation into the incident will continue and that Udomrath will likely be charged with reckless driving and causing unlawful death and injury to others.