PEA steps up wire checks following electrocutions

The Provincial Electricity Authority has promised more vigilance in the wake of three electrocution cases, including one that killed an employee.

PEA manager Nirut Charoenchob said July 19 that crews are being dispatched throughout the city to look for low-hanging wires and other hazards, some of which were caused by recent storms.

One unidentified Pattaya resident ended up in the intensive care unit following a recent incident where he was shocked by electrical cables hanging into his garden. He is expected to recover.

Nirut said the PEA took responsibility for the accident, as it was their fault for not cleaning up the wires. In the utility’s defense, however, he said the garden was about 20 meters from the road and called the garden a “blind spot” that technicians couldn’t see.

The PEA manager visited the victim in the hospital and said the utility would pay his hospital bills.

PEA technician Suey Chiew­pansa, 53, wasn’t as lucky. He was electrocuted when he slipped in damp conditions following a storm and got tangled in live power lines outside the home of Banglamung’s district chief.

He was rushed to Bang­lamung Hospital in a coma, but later died.

The PEA also is investigating a case where a resident’s relative called the utility to report a non-fatal case of electrocution. However, the relative called the accounting department during off hours and no report was taken. So Nirut said the details are still unclear.