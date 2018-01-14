Pattaya welcomes 150,000 tourists over New Year’s – TAT

PATTAYA – The Tourism Authority of Thailand said more than 150,000 people visited Pattaya over the New Year’s holiday, generating 500 million baht for the city.

TAT Pattaya office Director Suladda Sarutilavan said Jan. 4 that hotel occupancy in the week from Christmas to New Year’s Day was between 70 and 80 percent. Visitors were split between Thais and Europeans.

The figures cover not only Pattaya, but all of Chonburi, including Bangsaen Beach, which hosted its own countdown event.

While Thai tourists have returned home to work, Pattaya is still bustling with foreign visitors, Suladda said.