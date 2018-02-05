Pattaya watersports operators checked following Phi Phi boat fire

PATTAYA – Tourist police launched checks on Pattaya’s various boat and watersports operators following a speedboat fire off the Phi Phi Islands that injured 12 Chinese tourists.

Commander Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn said officers joined by Marine Department officials and soldiers began inspecting all operators in Pattaya, Naklua and Jomtien beaches following the Jan. 14 accident involving a speedboat carrying 31 passengers.

Specifically targeted were ferry services, speedboats, parasailing, banana boats and jet skis. Licenses were checked and watercraft inspected for seaworthiness and safety, as well as whether boats were carrying sufficient numbers of life jackets.

Initial checks resulted in the arrests of three Cambodians found working at a parasailing operation without permits. The boat owner was summoned to the Tourist Police Division office for questioning.