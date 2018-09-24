Pattaya staging pumps at critical points to battle floods

Pattaya is staging pumps and cleaning equipment at flood-prone areas as rainy season reaches its climax, city sanitation officials told business leaders.

Speaking at the Sept. 13 Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, Sanitation Department representative Anuwat Thongkom said machinery, vehicles, pumps and staff are stationed at the worst hit areas to provide immediate relief from flooding.

Moreover, he said, the department will be on alert around the clock for flooding emergencies and can immediately deploy resources to hard-hit areas.

Business leaders also got an update on the slow removal of tens of thousands of tons of trash backlogged on Koh Larn.

City Councilman Thanet Supornsahatrangsi said trash is again being hauled to the mainland for disposal, but slowly. A city council progress meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25. After that, he will be able to update the PBTA.

Association President Ekasit Ngampichet said more public relations work needs to be done on the island to get people to separate trash and recycle and cut back on the waste being generated.