Pattaya repaints bus stops, no-parking zones

Pattaya began repainting lines for bus stops in hopes that baht bus and other public transport vehicles will actually use them this time.

Engineer Chanchai Suksomchom led a work crew to Beach Road near Soi 7 Jan. 4 to paint yellow-and-white “temporary stopping only” and red-and-white “no parking” zones.

He said there had been complaints that people could not identify easily where it was legal to park. It also would help as the city and military works together to relieve traffic congestion by reregulating baht buses.

Chanchai said the plan was to repaint all the bus stops and no-parking zones from the Dusit Curve to Walking Street. The work is part of a city-wide lane repainting effort targeting 289 spots.

Those found parking or stopping in the wrong places face fines of 500-1,000 baht if regulations are enforced.