Pattaya plans shaded waiting areas at Bali Hai

Pattaya plans to bring some shade to tourists waiting for boats on Bali Hai Pier.

The city council on June 18 resolved to build waiting areas topped with fiberglass roofs at Bali Hai Pier after complaints passengers were baking in the sun as they waited to catch Koh Larn ferries.

Tourists who can’t take the sun currently trek back to the main Bali Hai pavilion, but often arrive to find it overcrowded, Deputy City Manager Atipat Yingisir­than­yarat told the council.

No timetable was given for construction, however, as the resolution was not backed by any money. The council now must try to acquire the funds.