Pattaya opens ‘direct line’ to mayor online

Pattaya has opened a “direct line” to the mayor’s office for businesses to make complaints or provide tips on illegal activity.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat announced the “Direct Line to Pattaya’s Mayor” section of the Pattaya City website March 20, saying it is another channel for businesses to submit complaints and notifications of law-breaking, including giving suggestions, opinions and criticism.

The city already operates the 1337 telephone line to give people the same functionality. The spokesman did not indicate whether Mayor Anan Charoenchasri would actually check the website himself or staff would do it for him.

Pinit stressed that reports submitted online must be accurate and true, implying there is no room for fake and anonymous attacks on enemies, similar to their phone line, which requires the caller submit personal contact information.

The website can be reached at Pattaya.go.th. (PPRD)