Pattaya installs pipe to relieve Floating Market-caused flooding

PATTAYA – City hall has come to the rescue of residents near the Pattaya Floating Market, which has been flooding their neighborhood by improperly managing vacant land next door.

A Pattaya Sanitation Department crew was on-site June 13 installing a pump to drain away flood water and dig a trench to install a pipe that will be connected to the sewer system.

Residents along Sukhumvit Soi 83 had complained that Floating Market management has continually filled property it owns near the park, raising it to a higher level than surrounding land. But because the land-filling has been uneven and sporadic, large lakes form after heavy rain.

The lakes then overflow and all the water runs downhill into their yards.

Pattaya officials said they are investigating the Floating Market, its land deeds for what used to be public property in Huay Yai, and permits for its excavation.

Meanwhile Pattaya has begun laying 40 meters of 60-centimeter-wide pipe to take flood waters to the main drainage pipe on Sukhumvit Road. Once active, the new drainage system should prevent neighbors’ yards from flooding.