Pattaya focuses on marine safety, encroachment

Pattaya has launched another campaign to make the city cleaner and safer by focusing on marine safety and property encroachment.

Sea Rescue Center officers took their patrol boat along Pattaya and Jomtien beaches Sept. 3 to check speedboats and remind tourists to always wear life jackets.

Meanwhile, other officers responded to complaints about encroachment on Soi Arunothai 11 where businesses were putting trees and other items in the street to block off parking spaces.

Operators were warned about taking over public property and reminded them that the street is for everyone to use.