Pattaya employees warned about corruption

Pattaya employees were warned about the consequences of corruption during a briefing by the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Suntara Polthrai, director of the Lawsuit and Special Legal Measures Office at the Chonburi AMLO, shed light on penalties and advice on how to avoid being involved in corruption.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness that a clean and corruption-free city is managed from within. City administrators act as pillars to all establishments and if they fail to come clean then issues are likely to occur. Administrators must operate within guidelines given in order to create trust and good governance, Suntara said.

The Anti-Money Laundering Act was enacted in 1999 and amended in 2008.

Under provisions of the act, it is considered a crime to transfer, convert or receive the transfer of funds or property arising from the above targeted criminal offenses for the purpose of concealing the source of such funds.

Under the law, violators are defined as individuals who commit or attempt to commit a money laundering offence or who serve as an accomplice in such commission. Punishment can be imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.