Pattaya court goes online

The Pattaya Provincial Court is going electronic to improve service for those involved in legal cases.

Judge Kasem Supasit, courthouse director Kaset Niwatwuthikij and Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri announced the formal start of the “E-Court” system Aug. 24 following a test run last year.

The online system offers both educational and transactional services, offering the public a way to learn how the court system works, as well as the laws of the land.

But the online system also allows people who file or are brought up in legal cases a way to speak with court officers and mediators via the internet.

People with business before the court also can check the status of their cases so they need not visit the courthouse until they are called to appear. After a case is decided, the E-Court system also will make available a copy of the judgment.

There are currently 255 courts using the E-Court system, which can be accessed via smartphone, tablet or computer.