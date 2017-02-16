Pattaya appoints new Mayor

On Thursday the 16th of February 2017 Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri was appointed as the new Mayor of Pattaya City, by Prayut Chan-o-cha the Prime Minister of Thailand.

Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri had been serving as the vice chairman of Pattaya Council, he was appointed to that post along with 11 other councilors in June 2016 when Ittipol Khunplume’s term as Mayor came to an end, for the last seven months Pattaya’s secretary Chanatpong Sriviset was the acting mayor.

The new Mayor, formerly the deputy chief of the Police Investigation Division 2 will now manage the beach resort that is known worldwide for its vibrant nightlife and five star resorts.

Maj. Gen. Anan, gave a short speech during the installation that as the Mayor he will stick to “Nam Lai Fai Sawang Tang Dee Karachakarn Mee Kwam Sook” which literary means: ‘The water is running, there is plenty of light (electricity), the roads are good and the authorities are happy’. He also mentioned that he will appoint his four deputy mayors in the very near future. He continued that his deputies will be personnel that are experience, retired civilians who will be able to manage the city and can help the city move forward. The existing council members will not be ranked up since there are only a total of 12, from formerly having 24. He ended by saying that his first priority will be the development to the authorities and Pattaya City Hall before moving on to public works and others.