Paniadchang neighbors gripe about parking

Soi Paniadchang residents have had enough of condo owners clogging up their street with parked cars.

Residents and business owners occupying the shophouses along the narrow street claim that a large condominium hasn’t supplied enough parking for its tenants, and so the tenants are parking on the street.

Indeed, a check on Aug. 16 found more than 10 cars and 30 motorcycles taking up both sides of the street, reducing two lanes to one on each side and creating serious traffic congestion.

Neighbor Anya Lertkit­jawuth said there have been many accidents and wants city hall to come and tow away illegally parked vehicles.