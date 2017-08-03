Nong Plalai receives Pattaya’s help to relieve flooding

Pattaya has connected its sewer system to a section of Nong Plalai to relieve rainy season flooding there.

Sophon U-Sabai, a member of the Nong Plalai Council, and sub-district Clerk Chasit Moonsaku visited Charoen­rath Village on Nong Ket Yai Soi 5 July 22 where residents were inundated by runoff from a recent storm.

It turns out the flooding problem was one created by some village residents themselves. Some homeowners had built a wall to block runoff from higher elevations from entering their development.

But once the water was in, there was no way for it to get out.

Workers used heavy machinery to knock down the barrier and dig out a trench to let the trapped water escape.

In addition, sub-district officials reached an agreement with Pattaya City Hall to install 60-centimenter sewer lines to Pattaya’s flood-drainage system to funnel away water from the railway parallel road.