A naked foreigner armed with a knife was arrested for threatening people near a market in Central Pattaya.

The unidentified man in his mid-20s was apprehended near the Mae Vilai Market on Central Road Feb. 2.

Witness Thongyib Chomdee, 52, told police she saw the foreigner take off his clothes and hold a knife in his hand. He threatened anyone who came near. She retreated to her room and waited for police to arrive.

The reason for the strange behavior was not immediately known.