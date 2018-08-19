Miss Lebanon Emigrant crowned in Pattaya

Australian Rachel Younan was crowned Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2018 at the pageant’s first competition in Asia.

Pattaya’s Mytt Beach Resort was the site for the Aug. 6 final round of the beauty contest, which selects the most beautiful and talented Lebanese women around the world.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand organized the contest in cooperation with the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International. TAT had the contestants visit a number of local sites to plant mangroves, release turtles into the sea, take a Thai cooking class, do yoga and go sailing between Aug. 1 and 5.

Eleven women competed in the final round. Nour Karouni from the U.S. finished second and Nathalie Sleiman from Canada third. Younan also was named Miss Photogenic.

Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT deputy governor for international marketing Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas said that this is the first time that Miss Lebanon Emigrant final round was held in Asia and Thailand was selected to be the host.

TAT has aggressively targeted the Middle East from where 616,000 tourists came to Thailand last year.