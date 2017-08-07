Military wants Bali Hai businesses to close 2 days for fleet show

PATTAYA – The military wants companies operating at or near Bali Hai Pier to shut down for two days in November so it can stage its international fleet show.

Maj. Gen. Popanan Luengpanuwat, head of the National Council for Peace and Order in Banglamung, told a July 27 meeting of navy and army personnel, members of the Tour Bus Association, Marine Department and boat operators that Nov. 17-18 will be the busiest time for the 10-day fleet show and to allow it to run smoothly, companies using the pier are being asked to shut down.

That means no boat trips to Koh Larn, no scuba diving and other watersports based in and around the pier.

The military said the boat owners at the meeting agreed to the request. It’s uncertain what percentage of pier-based operators attended.

The Nov. 13-22 fleet show will feature navies of 50 countries, with activities both on land and at sea. The event’s main parade and welcoming of VIP guests will occur on Nov. 17-18, with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expected to attend.