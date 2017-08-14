Metal sheets removed, but Boutique Hotel still standing 5 years later

PATTAYA – Pattaya workers removed metal sheets covering the demolished upper floors of a condemned South Pattaya hotel after fears they could fly off and kill a pedestrian.

Engineering Department staffers were sent to the Boutique Hotel on Soi VC July 28 following complaints that some of the sheet metal covering up holes in the walls already had fallen. With rainy season gaining momentum, the fear was someone will be hurt or killed.

In May, contractor Tyranno Co., hired by city hall on a 2.9-million-baht contract, deployed backhoes, cranes and workers to begin dismantling the 13-story hotel, which had defied building codes and demolition orders since 2012.

Tyranno was the second such contractor hired and, like the first, has failed to do the job on time. Pattaya officials said yet another company will be hired to complete the job.

Long-running drama

The Boutique drama began in 2012 when Jomtien Holiday Co. Managing Director Alongkorn Saewang started building a seven-story hotel annex directly next door. He never obtained any permits for the building and the city issued two stop-work orders, which were simply ignored.

In January 2013, the Engineering Department condemned both buildings of the hotel, ordering Jomtien Holiday Inn to demolish the annex within 60 days. Not only was that order ignored, but construction continued as before.

In July 2013, exasperated Pattaya officials investigating complaints of wastewater releases discovered work was still proceeding on the condemned building. They ordered city workers to demolish the structure, but gave in to Alongkorn’s pleas for time to do the work himself. Ninety days was given, and wasted.

In November that year, the city lost patience and sent workers to demolish the structure. Cheered on by area residents and business owners, Banglamung District workers backed by 50 police officers began dismantling the Boutique annex room by room.

In May 2014, city officials took aim at the illegal floors added to the main building, which was permitted as five floors, built up to seven floors and then extended to 13.

Then-Banglamung District Chief Sakchai Taengho and then-Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh led a team of city engineers in an inspection of the hotel. In July 2014, Chonburi Gov. Khomsan Ekachai joined Pattaya’s then-police chief in arresting Alongkorn for ignoring years of government orders and building without permits.