Marine Dept. enforces boat safety over holiday

Speedboat operators said the Marine Department strictly enforced safety standards over the holiday weekend to prevent another disaster like the one that killed 47 people in Phuket last month.

Speedboat operator Thong­chai Siritham said about 30 single- and double-engine boats were deployed for the July 27-30 holiday thanks to the influx of tourists looking to go to Koh Larn.

He said Marine Department inspectors checked all boats, ensuring they were not overloaded and all passengers were wearing life jackets. Single-engine speedboats can carry a maximum 12 people and double-engine craft up to 25.

Operators were threatened with hefty fines for non-compliance.

Thongchai said all boats must have life-saving equipment and first aid kids, and the drivers must have proper licenses.