Koh Larn studies navy’s trash-processing method

PATTAYA – Koh Larn officials may adopt a method used by the Royal Thai Navy to help resolve the island’s trash crisis.

Island headsman Booncherd Boonying led a group to the Sattahip Naval Base Sept. 14 to meet with naval officers and representatives from Smart Grand Corp., which created the base’s so-called “Nawiknakhon 4.0” system.

The system employs natural biological treatment in which waste is naturally dissolved, eliminating the need for a large, expensive trash-processing facility.

There are seven steps in the system, which include separation, locating piles of rubbish, checking the process, checking the temperature, turning over rubbish, getting rid of waste and then separating again.

Byproducts of the process is the creation of refuse-derived fuel and creation of fertilizer.

Koh Larn officials are interested in the process to relieve an overwhelming garbage backlog that has emerged due to residents and tourists generating more garbage than can be hauled to the mainland each day.