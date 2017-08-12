Khao Kheow Open Zoo unveils Forest of Asia

CHONBURI – Khao Kheow Open Zoo has unveiled a new display zone called Forest of Asia.

In his opening speech, Director of the Thailand Zoological Park Organization Benchapol Nakprasert, mentioned the role of Khao Kheow Open Zoo as a model of zoological management and said that Forest of Asia was expected to raise public awareness of the importance of wildlife and forest conservation.

The new display zone offers visitors the opportunity to get a close look at rare wild animals such as Himalayan marten, black giant squirrel, grey-shanked douc, Siamese fireback and false gharial.

Forest of Asia also boasts an exhibition area educating the general public on the wildlife and forests of Thailand and Asia.