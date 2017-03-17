Jomtien sidewalk repaired

It took a week to complete, but Pattaya city workers repaired the damaged and dangerous sidewalk on Jomtien Second Road.

Engineering Chief Apichai Namkhaet led a team of employees to fix the footpath that collapsed due to erosion and worsened by careless construction workers March 2.

The rubble made the sidewalk unusable and both tourists and residents complained it posed a safety hazard.

Workers laid new cement blocks and leveled the walkway along a newly installed water pipe for about 20 meters.