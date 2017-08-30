Iranians busted trying to extend fake passports

PATTAYA – A couple claiming to be Iranian were arrested by immigration police for trying to extend their visas with fake passports.

Maryam Fiuzdakht and Mazaivar Razgardani, both 36, were taken into custody at the Chonburi Immigration Office in Jomtien Beach where they went with their bogus travel documents.

Agents became suspicious while processing their request to extend their visas. A computer analysis of the ‘Iranian’ passports showed them to be forged.

Both were charged with possession of fake travel documents and entering the kingdom illegally.