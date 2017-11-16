Fleet show parade to feature armada of tourist attractions

PATTAYA – Fifteen Pattaya-area tourist attractions will take part in a parade of “culture and color” for the International Fleet Show Nov. 19.

Navy Capt. Jeerapol Wongwit, deputy commander of the Battle Squadron Training Division, chaired an Oct. 30 planning meeting for the parade from Soi 6 to Pattaya School No. 8. Beach Road will be closed at 6 a.m. for the 9 a.m. procession.

Tourism attractions agreeing to participate in the parade are the Alcazar Show, Art in Paradise, Baan Sukhawadee, Cartoon Network Amazone Waterpark, Easy Kart, Frost Magical Ice, Love Art Park, Mini Siam, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Pattaya Elephant Village, Pattaya Floating Market, Ramayana Water Park, Sanctuary of Truth, Sriracha Tiger Zoo, and the Thai Village.

The parade will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Operators were told their floats can be no taller than 4.5 meters and must carry signage in both Thai and English.

Jeerapol also reaffirmed that Bali Hai boat operators and related businesses will be forced to close Nov. 19-20 when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be at the pier for the show and ship parade.