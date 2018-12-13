EEC establishes committee to improve quality of news reporting

Chonburi – News agencies in the eastern region recently entered discussions to improve the quality of news reporting on the development of the EEC.

Local news agencies from Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao met at Pattaya City Hall to create a media network to provide constructive and factual information, free of slanderous or damaging content often used by groups to attack competitors.

The meeting established a committee to develop public relations in the EEC, consisting of provincial branches to coordinate local policies. The committee will work with a social development agency, Forum 21, in organizing seminars featuring experts who will help develop quality journalism.

Advisor to the EEC Secretary-General Apichart Thongyu said facts and opinions have become less distinguishable in today’s news. The media must, therefore, raise awareness of the importance of factual reporting and the damaging effects of distorted or slanderous content. It must also develop communication channels that provide accurate information, free of outside interference.