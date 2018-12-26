Dutch tourist hit by Jomtien jet ski compensated

Pattaya officials and police gave a Dutch tourist hit by a jet ski on Jomtien Beach 20,000 baht while she awaits surgery.

Wendy Wijmenga, 42, suffered a badly broken knee in the Dec. 13 incident on Jomtien Beach. She will need to have it surgically repaired, either at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya or in the Netherlands.

Wijmenga was walking into the sea when unlicensed jet ski driver Porntiwa Karaket, 22, slammed into her, knocking the Dutch woman down. Witness accounts conflicted as to whether Porntiwa was speeding, but all agreed he drove the watercraft – which he had borrowed from a friend – through the swimming area to bring it onshore.

He swerved at the last minute, but couldn’t avoid Wijmenga. Police have charged him with reckless driving resulting in injury.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri, Pattaya, Tourist and Immigration police and a representative from the Pattaya Tourist Assistance Fund visited Wijmenga at her BHP hospital room where she reported she was recovering, but still needed an operation.

She thanked everyone for their support and said she was impressed by the rapid response of paramedics at the scene. She said she holds no grudge toward Pattaya and will be back.