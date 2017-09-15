Decaying Jomtien playground only the latest neglected Pattaya investment

Pattaya’s habit of purchasing equipment and ignoring maintenance became evident again in Jomtien Beach where a three-month old playground already has fallen into disrepair.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat had to address the media about the unattended children’s play area Aug. 31 following complaints about deteriorating equipment and a lack of supervision.

Pinit said the playground – built during the first phase of the Jomtien Beach facelift – is the responsibility of the Environment Department. However, the equipment has not proven durable and its decay is exacerbated by the salt air so close to the ocean.

He said city hall was aware of the problem, but Pattaya has a lot of irons in the fire and hasn’t gotten around to it.

He said the Environment Department is looking into repairs or replacements. Meanwhile, the city will impose opening and closing hours for the playground to improve safety.

He promised that if more damage becomes apparent, the city will ensure its contractors are more attentive.

The playground is far from the first Pattaya City Hall investment to be neglected. From pedestrian crossing signals to CCTV cameras, public officials repeatedly have invested billions in new and shiny toys and little or no money in upkeep.