City takes over delayed Jomtien sewage pipe project

Pattaya city workers were called in to complete a badly delayed sewage pipeline project in Jomtien Beach that has residents up in arms.

Ten city engineers were on site March 3 on Jomtien Third Road near Siam Commercial Bank to complete work on the sewage tunnel project begun last year to prevent flooding and overflows of smelly waste.

PSI Engineering began work near the Grand Jomtien Hotel last year and was supposed to complete the job by now. Now several months delayed, the city stepped in to complete the job after residents complained loudly about ripped up streets and open sewers.

No estimate was given for when work now would be completed, as workers called it a big project that also will cause electricity to be cut and lines relocated.

The city is urging locals not to dispose of trash in the sewers while they finish work.