Chonburi urgently develops itself for EEC

CHONBURI – Chonburi province is pushing for the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) by expediting transportation infrastructure projects and future city development.

Chonburi Governor Phakkharathon Thianchai on Monday presided over a meeting of a public-private committee on the development and solutions to economic problems in Chonburi province.

Secretary-General of the EEC committee, Khanit Saengsuphan said at the meeting that the EEC project is a continuation of the Eastern Seaboard project and stressed that work under the EEC strategy must be fast in line with the government’s policy.

The EEC committee has divided its work into three phases. The one-year first phase covers five large projects on transportation, robotics and future city development while the middle phase is aimed at completing the infrastructure projects to generate high-paid jobs and technology-based businesses.

More than 1.5 trillion baht in investment will be likely created during this phase.

The last phase is aimed at raising the income of all groups of people with the use of technology, Mr. Khanit added.