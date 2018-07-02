Chonburi Immigration launches queuing app

The Chonburi Immigration Office has launched a new smartphone app to cut the time foreigners have to wait in line for service.

Superintendent Pol. Col. Srongprode Sirisuka unveiled the new software June 22. The “Chonburi Immigration on Mobile: Imm-Q” app became available on both the Apple AppStore and Google Play store June 25.

The app has one function: To assign an appointment time to obtain a visa extension or new visa. Once users install the app and register, they simply choose the type of visa/extension they want – Tourist, Education, Marriage, Parent or Retirement – and an appointment time is assigned to bring all completed documents and forms to the Jomtien Beach office.

Notably missing from the types of visas facilities by the app is any sort of business or investment visa.

Srongprode said that since the Jomtien office is busy 99 percent of the time, the app can greatly speed up waiting times for foreigners.

Applicants are strongly advised to start the process 15 days prior to a visa’s expiration. For more information, call 1178 or 038-110-636.