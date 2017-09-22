Booze sales banned on beach starting in Oct.

Beach vendors starting next month no longer will be permitted to sell alcohol.

Sanitation chief Wasinpat Chimtin on Sept. 15 informed about 50 Jomtien and Pattaya beach chair vendors of the no-alcohol rules during a briefing on the slew of new regulations put in place by the army this summer.

In addition to not being able to sell booze, vendors all must wear aprons, must operate their single plot of chairs themselves, cannot sublease to others and must bid for their plot annually in a drawing.

This is apparently being done to project a favorable image during the International Fleet Show in November.