Booze sales banned on beach starting in Oct.

By Jetsada Homklin
Big brother announces the no alcohol policy and had a woman display the apron beach vendors are required to wear.
Beach vendors starting next month no longer will be permitted to sell alcohol.

Sanitation chief Wasinpat Chimtin on Sept. 15 informed about 50 Jomtien and Pattaya beach chair vendors of the no-alcohol rules during a briefing on the slew of new regulations put in place by the army this summer.

In addition to not being able to sell booze, vendors all must wear aprons, must operate their single plot of chairs themselves, cannot sublease to others and must bid for their plot annually in a drawing.

This is apparently being done to project a favorable image during the International Fleet Show in November.

  • pompeypaul

    It seems to me that the authorities are trying their best to drive tourists out of Pattaya, one of the joys of being on holiday is to be able to sit on a deckchair in the shade with a couple of beers,now not only can I not sit on the beach two days a week because there’s no shade but I can’t buy a beer either. I’m seriously thinking that this will be my last trip to Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Phillipines are far more welcoming these days

  • pattaya_bob

    Pattaya beach will now be a 4 star beach now that you cannot buy beer on the beach….

  • Michael Taylor

    The party is over