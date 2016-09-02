Banglamung chief orders checks of Pattaya CCTV cameras

Banglamung District Chief Chakorn Kanjawattana ordered checks of Pattaya-area security cameras and public lighting following police complaints that most CCTV units were broken.

At an Aug. 26 meeting with security agencies, Chakorn emphasized more vigilance was needed in maintaining safety and security in light of recent Muslim insurgency bombings across southern Thailand.

He said all CCTV systems and lighting must be checked regularly to ensure they are in working order.

The order came after Pattaya Police on Aug. 16 complained that beachfront cameras don’t work, leaving them without an important crime-solving tool.

In addition to public cameras, the district chief also called on private businesses to check their security cameras and be ready to provide footage to authorities if needed.