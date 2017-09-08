900 arrested in eastern crime sweep

Regional police made more than 900 arrests and seized more than 20,000 methamphetamine tablets during an 18-day crime crackdown.

Provincial Police Region 2 commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Jitti Rodbangyang and the heads of 23 area police stations announced the results of the Aug. 9-27 sweep the East Aug. 29.

The crackdown was ordered to clear cold cases and target weapons, drugs and gambling.

Jitti said arrests in 98 weapons cases were made, resulting in the confiscation of 66 guns and 400 bullets. Police also jailed 155 gamblers engaged in betting on football, cards or the lottery, he said.

In drug cases, 607 people were arrested in 595 cases. Of those, 179 cases were for ya ba possession, resulting in the seizure of 20,739 speed pills.

Police also confiscated more than a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, 3 kilograms of marijuana and 10.6 grams of ketamine.

In Pattaya alone, seven Chinese nationals were arrested for allegedly operating an online casino and were sentenced to two years behind bars by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

