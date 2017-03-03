Editor;

I have just read the new regulations regarding the ban of baht busses along Soi Buakhao. I’m from New Zealand and have booked into my hotel in Soi Buakhao in April. Who in their right mind would place such a ban? What is every one to do now? So now we can no longer catch a good safe vehicle, instead use a motor bike taxi.

Thailand has one of the highest road tolls on earth. Over 26,000 are killed on your roads each year. Of those, 70 to 80 % killed are motorcyclists or their passengers. And what about the elderly who can’t walk far or mount a motor bike? I only hope the people who work and live there protest at the highest level.

Phil

New Zealand