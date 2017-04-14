Keep Songkran 1 day

Editor;

Re: Pattaya leaders want to turn back clock on Songkran (PM April 7, 2017) – If this is true then it is great news. Apart from a few tourists and bar girls having drunken fun nobody I know I know here likes Songkran. Many do leave for 10 days or more if they can afford it.

Not many people have a problem with the big day at the end when loads of Thais come into town and the place goes mad. By all means keep that as it is easily avoided for 1 day if you don’t like it but stop please stop the throwing of water on the other 8-9 days. It is neither Thai tradition nor fun for those on the receiving end of a random soaking.

Geordie