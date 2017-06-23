Fried Farangs?

Editor;

Iconic photos of Thailand’s beautiful beaches (with umbrellas and deck chairs) draw tens of thousands of tourists each year. The local government seems focused on measures counterproductive to this attraction. The supposed objective is to return beaches to a more “natural state”.

Continued restrictions on days of operations and shelter at the beaches of Pattaya and Jomtien will not draw more tourists to these beaches. “Natural state” beach photos show very few tourists. Without the shelter of umbrellas, tourists fry in the Thai sun. The spread of beach vendors is an economic phenomena, called supply and demand.

Tourists already complain the beaches are closed on Wednesday. Further restrictions on days of operations and shrinking the vendors’ space are not positive measures to attract tourists.

Granted, use of public lands should be regulated. However, a tourist attraction with the benefit of revenues to the local economy should not be disregarded.

Pete in Jomtien

  • Robert

    As opinion pieces go this is kind of “old news.” Simple fact, the vendors treated the beach as something they owned to the exclusion of people who just wanted to have a beach and water. They sat out sixty chairs when ten would do and exceeded their beach allotment whenever they could. This has nothing to do with “supply and demand” and everything to do with “excess.” I have long said they should “stagger” the days that vendors can operate their business so that there are always adequate chairs available for those that wish them, but somehow that seems not to work because people cheat. News bulletin, people cheat in Jomtien and Pattaya.

    This goes without mentioning that people sell illegal drugs, pornography featuring minors, and the willing accompaniment of “friendly hosts and hostesses” to the hotel and condo rooms in full sight of children and families. Now you can tell me it is a beach massage mister, but it is often a beach “come on.” You want to benefit the local economy? Invest in a beach chair and light umbrella of your very own. Buy lunch at the condo or hotel pool where you live and sit there under an umbrella you might have to rent. Purchase sunscreen and visit a bar to “off” your companion after dark or use a mobile app to find company. The country is under new management. If you don’t approve don’t come.

    • Dana

      “If you don’t approve don’t come.”
      I do not approve, and I will come. I will do what I want to do and that may include complaining. You are not part of that equation. Your witty retort is “old news” and so are you.

  • Chris

    It seems to me that the ‘closing of the beaches’ is purely because the beach vendors will not respect the regulations on how many chairs they can put out and the police are too corrupt to enforce the quota.
    Surely a quota of chairs per vendor could be introduced with a hefty fine per chair over that quota to give the plod some incentive to police it.